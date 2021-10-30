Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men handled a tricky Brighton side with relative ease in a 4-1 win away at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Pep Guardiola will this weekend manage his 200th Premier League game, having won 146, drawn 25 and lost 28 with an outstanding 73% winning rate since his appointment back in 2016.

Manchester City have won four of their previous five Premier League meetings with the South London side, with the Cityzens netting 13 goals and conceding three. The Blues won 6-0 on aggregate when they did a double on the Eagles in the previous league campaign.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table, with nine points in as many games. Palace have drawn six, lost two while managing to secure a single victory against Tottenham so far this season.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game this weekend!

Kick-Off Times

United Kingdom

15:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

18:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 19:00 and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

BBC Radio Manchester will provide coverage of the game for those who wish to follow the match via audio channels.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

