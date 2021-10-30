Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola’s men handled a tricky Brighton side with relative ease in a 4-1 win away at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

    Pep Guardiola will this weekend manage his 200th Premier League game, having won 146, drawn 25 and lost 28 with an outstanding 73% winning rate since his appointment back in 2016.

    Manchester City have won four of their previous five Premier League meetings with the South London side, with the Cityzens netting 13 goals and conceding three. The Blues won 6-0 on aggregate when they did a double on the Eagles in the previous league campaign.

    Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table, with nine points in as many games. Palace have drawn six, lost two while managing to secure a single victory against Tottenham so far this season.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game this weekend!

    Kick-Off Times

    United Kingdom

    15:00 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    18:00 UAE

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 10:00 EST

    Read More

    Pacific time: 07:00 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

    However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 19:00 and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

    BBC Radio Manchester will provide coverage of the game for those who wish to follow the match via audio channels.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

    Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

    Pep candid
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    26 seconds ago
    sipa_35590572
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Ferran Torres, Liam Delap, and Eberechi Eze Ahead of Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

    13 hours ago
    sipa_34661847
    Match Coverage

    Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte Return, Gabriel Jesus on the Right-Wing - Predicted Team: Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

    14 hours ago
    sipa_34658975
    News

    "$85 Million and He's Yours", "Don't Even Negotiate. Take Whatever" - Many Man City Fans React to European Giants' Links With Forward

    17 hours ago
    Jorginho cover
    News

    Chelsea’s Jorginho Names Man City Star as His Ballon d’Or Vote

    17 hours ago
    Foden vs WHU Away
    Match Coverage

    An Eye-Opening Phil Foden Stat and An Impressive Defensive Record - Man City vs Crystal Palace Stat Preview (Premier League)

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35756997
    Transfer Rumours

    Napoli Star Names Man City As One of Three Clubs in Europe That He Would Leave Serie A For

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35646600
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Labelled as Player Xavi 'Likes A Lot' and Wants to Sign at Barcelona Amid Managerial Rumours

    19 hours ago