    • November 21, 2021
    Man City vs Everton (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City host Everton on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 12 in the Premier League, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.
    Pep Guardiola’s men came back strong against Club Brugge and Manchester United before the international break, with the Citizens making a mockery of their cross-town rivals in a 2-0 victory courtesy of an all-round effort from the whole team.

    As we return from yet another dreadful international break, all the attention now turns towards Premier League football as Manchester City go up against Rafa Benitez’s side for three important points.

    The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League with a six-point difference before this game. A disappointing loss against Crystal Palace gave City a slight setback in this season’s cut-throat title race, but the team bounced back extraordinarily against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

    Meanwhile, Everton have had a shaky start after producing a mixed bag of results. Under Rafa Benitez’s new guidance, the club has performed way below what was expected and are currently 11th in the table with four wins, three draws and four losses.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium this weekend!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    14:00 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    17:00 UAE

    United States of America

    Read More

    Eastern time: 08:00 EST

    Pacific time: 05:00 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    In the UK, Sunday’s match will be broadcast live only on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and SKY GO Extra.

    For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN Sports English will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

    Man City vs Everton (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

