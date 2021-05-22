Manchester City vs Everton: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know (Premier League)

Manchester City will lift the Premier League trophy and Sergio Agüero will make his final appearance at the Etihad Stadium, when the Blues face Everton in the last game of the Premier League season.

One of the toughest seasons in history will come to a close this weekend, when Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho lift the Premier League trophy for the fifth time in the club's history, as the Argentine prepares to depart from English football after a decade.

Around 10,000 supporters will have the opportunity to see the action and celebrations on Sunday, as City prepare to welcome back a small number for the final domestic match of the season.

It's unknown whether Sergio Agüero, who has suffered another injury, will feature against Everton, as the club legend departs after an incredible ten years. Having joined in 2011 for £35 million, the 32 year-old has gone on to make 388 appearances, won 14 trophies and scored 258 goals for City.

The strikers incredible decade at the club will be remembered post-match on Sunday, after Manchester City announced a special farewell ceremony to honour the Argentine will be taking place.

However, with the Champions League final less than a week away, City will be keen to regather momentum against an Everton side who are chasing European football, after suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat to Brighton in midweek.

Ahead of what will be a joyous and emotional meeting with Everton to round-off an incredible campaign, here is everything you need to know…

Team News:

Pep Guardiola announced on Friday that he has fully fit squad for the final game of the Premier League season with both Kyle Walker and Sergio Agüero in contention to feature.

Despite initial concerns on Tuesday, Ilkay Gundogan is also in-line to play - though Joao Cancelo will be unavailable, after being sent off in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman this weekend as his Everton side continue their pursuit of finishing in the European places.

Form Guide

Manchester City threw away a two goal lead at the AMEX on Tuesday as they suffered sixth league defeat of the season to Brighton. It means the Blues have won just one of their last three matches, although twelve points separates them from second placed United, going into the final day.

Everton find themselves situated in 8th place going into the last game, although just four points separates 9th from 5th as several teams compete to finish in the final European places.

Ancelotti’s side have had an inconsistent finish to the campaign however, with a 1-0 win at Wolves being just their second victory in their last five matches.

The Last Meeting

The two sides met on Merseyside in March in the FA Cup quarter-final, but City also came out 3-1 winners in February, in the league meeting - which was controversially rescheduled following a COVID outbreak in the City camp at Christmas.

Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva were all on the scoresheet that evening as City moved ten points clear at the top of the table, with a stunning second-half showing at Goodison Park.

After winning just one of six games against Everton between 2016 and 2017, City have won the last seven matches in all competitions, with Gabriel Jesus having scored seven goals in his eight appearances against the Toffees. The Brazilian scored twice when the two sides last met at the Etihad in January 2020.

Pep’s Pre-Match Thoughts

Pep Guardiola addressed the media for the penultimate time this season as he provided a fitness update and discussed Sergio Agüero, Ruben Dias’ award, Phil Foden and the potential promotion of academy players in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

When asked if Agüero will feature in his final match as a City player on Sunday, Guardiola said; “Tomorrow we'll decide. As much he can play he will play. He's been injured. He had a partial training session, and tomorrow we'll decide.”

The boss was also asked about selection ahead of Sunday’s game against Everton as Guardiola said that it is; “Always is difficult. Every single day is a headache for me to choose when everyone is fit and training good. Now is not the time to be, I have to be straight in my decisions and they will understand. It's important for all of us and everybody will be committed.”

Match Officials

European Championship bound Michael Oliver will be in-charge of the Champions’ meeting with the Toffees on Sunday. The official has shown 121 yellow cards and four red cards in his previous 40 matches this season and last took charge of City in March, coincidentally when they played Everton in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Assistant referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett will be alongside Oliver at the Etihad, along with fourth official Michael Salisbury. Meanwhile, Darren England (VAR) and Andy Halliday (AVAR) will be assisting in proceedings from Stockley Park.

Where To Watch

Manchester City’s clash with Everton will be live on Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with the match getting underway at 16:00 BST.

You can find the full TV listings for Manchester City’s final league game of the season here...

Matchday With City Xtra

