Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen Line-ups Confirmed; Erling Haaland Starts Again

Manchester City welcome the Denmark Champions for their third game of the Champions League group stages as they take on FC Copenhagen.

The Danes have one point after two games after losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sevilla whereas Manchester City sit on six points after beating Dortmund 2-1 after comfortably defeating Sevilla.

City are coming off the back of a amazing victory in the Manchester derby as they beat Manchester United 6-3.

Copenhagen also won on the weekend 1-0 against AGF but they haven't been in great form as they look to try and defend their title as they currently sit in sixth place.

Erling Haaland starts again, Riyad Mahrez also gets a chance

Pep Guardiola said that his squad would be rotated after the Manchester derby so possibly the biggest surprise is that Erling Haaland, who has been on fire so far this season, starts again.

It look like it could possibly be a 4-4-2 formation from Guardiola as Julian Alvarez starts with Haaland at the top end of the pitch with Jack Grealish on the left and Riyad Mahrez, who hasn't got a goal contribution yet this season, on the right.

Bernardo Silva starts in the middle with Ilkay Gundogan unless Grealish starts centrally making it the usual 4-3-3.

There are changes at the back as well with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte coming in for Manuel Akaji and Nathan Ake with Sergio Gomez staring for Kyle Walker who had to go off on the weekend.

Rodri is also back in the squad after missing the Manchester derby through injury.

