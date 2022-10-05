Skip to main content

Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen; Match Officials Confirmed

The match officials for Manchester City's third Champions League game have been confirmed.

Manchester City welcome the Denmark Champions for their third game of the Champions League group stages as they take on FC Copenhagen.

The Danes have one point after two games after losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sevilla whereas Manchester City sit on six points after beating Dortmund 2-1 after comfortably defeating Sevilla.

City are coming off the back of a scintillating victory in the Manchester derby as they beat Manchester United 6-3.

Copenhagen also won on the weekend 1-0 against AGF but they haven't been in great form as they look to try and defend their title as they currently sit in sixth place.

Donatas Rumsas

Donatas Rumsas will be in charge of the game

Donatas Rumsas who is a Lithuanian official will be the mad in the middle for the Manchester City game.

The 34-year-old has been in charge of three game in Europe this season with two in the Nations League and one being in the Conference League qualifiers.

He has never been in charge of a Manchester City game before however has taken charge of matches involving West Ham United, Wolves and Manchester United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The assistants running the lines will be Aleksandr Radius and Dovydas Suziedelis with the video assistant referee being German national Bastian Dankert and his assistant will be Willy Delajod.

Manfredas Lukjancukas will be the fourth official who will be in control of nay tempers flaring in the respective dugouts.

Manchester City will be the overwhelimg favourites for the fixture.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Rodri PL title
News

Rodri Is One Of The Best In The World According To Jose Enrique

By Elliot Thompson
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Etihad Will Hold Minute's Silence Before Champions League Fixture

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji  and Bernardo Silva celebrate a Manchester City goal against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Match Preview & Prediction: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

By Jake Mahon
Riyad Mahrez
News

Pep Guardiola Addresses Riyad Mahrez's Poor Form

By Elliot Thompson
Phil Foden, Manchester City
News

Phil Foden Can Play Left-Back According to Pep Gaurdiola

By Elliot Thompson
Sergio Gomez in Manchester City's Champions League game vs Sevilla
News

Sergio Gomez Says It's 'A Dream' To Be Coached By Pep Guardiola

By Jake Mahon
James McAtee & Tommy Doyle for Sheffield United
Features/Opinions

Loan Watch: City's Best Performers To Keep An Eye On

By Harri Burton
Rodri, Manchester City
News

Rodri Is Back In Manchester City Training

By Elliot Thompson