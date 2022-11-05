Skip to main content
Manchester City Vs Fulham; Erling Haaland Is Back On The Bench

The line-ups for the Manchester City game against Fulham have been announced and Pep Guardiola has some players back for the clash.

Manchester City welcome Fulham to The Etihad Stadium for their 13th game of the Premier League season as they look to overtake Arsenal for top spot.

The Gunners don't play until Sunday in a massive game against London rivals so Pep Guardiola's side can pile the pressure on their title rivals.

City have had to contend with some injury issues in their last two games with Erling Haaland being unavailable however their star man is now back for this game.

Erling Haaland in Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund

Pep Guardiola makes eight changes from midweek fixture

City had Sevilla in midweek in their last Champions League group stage game so it essentially meant nothing however Guardiola still went with a strong team but he has made a lot of changes from that starting XI.

Ederson comes back in goal with a completely changed back four as John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo come back in from the start.

Ilkay Gundogan keeps his place in midfield but in a more advanced position as Rodri returns alongside key man Kevin De Bruyne who scored the winner with a glorious free-kick against Leicester City last weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne scores free-kick against Leicester City
In the front three Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez keep their places with Bernardo Silva starting on the right.

Haaland is only fit enough for the bench but he should still be coming onto the pitch at some point as well as Phil Foden who is on the bench yet again.

Rico Lewis has got into the squad after his first goal for the club against Sevilla.

