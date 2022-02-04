Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host Marco Silva’s Fulham side on Saturday afternoon as they return to action in the FA Cup Fourth Round fixture and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men breezed past Swindon in the previous round with a dominant 4-1 victory courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer.

The 19-year-old Englishman was arguably the best player on the pitch against Ben Garner’s side, with two direct goal contributions at The County Ground stadium back in January.

Manchester City return to matchday action after a two-week break and look set to resume their fierce silverware charge in all three competitions after recharging their batteries over the last fortnight.

The Premier League Champions now turn towards the prestigious FA Cup, with Marco Silva’s Fulham set to visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon in round four of the domestic competition.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva’s side are cruising in the Championship and are in line for promotion back into the Premier League next season. The Cottagers are currently 1st in the Championship table having won 17, drawn seven and lost four games.

Both these sides last met in a Premier League fixture back in 2021, with the Cityzens securing a 3-0 victory away at Craven Cottage.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Fulham!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

15:00 UK

United Arab Emirates

19:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

However, as usual, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website across the afternoon and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

