    December 26, 2021
    Man City vs Leicester City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City host Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in their Boxing Day Premier League fixture this weekend and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.
    Pep Guardiola’s men put up a dominant display against Eddie Howe’s 19th placed Newcastle United on matchday 18.

    A brilliant 4-0 victory courtesy of goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling ensured that the Cityzens stayed on top of the Premier League table on Christmas day.

    After a six-day break, the defending champions will be back in action on Sunday as they face Brendan Rodgers’ side at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 19.

    Manchester City have won eight of their last 10 competitive meetings with the Foxes in all competitions. The Blues suffered a 2-5 beating at the hands of Leicester at the Etihad on matchday three of the previous campaign and found themselves 13th in the table, before making an unbelievable turnaround later in the season to take away their 5th league title.

    Meanwhile, Rodgers’ side have had an average season so far and come into this fixture having suffered a devastating Carabao Cup Quarter Final exit at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side despite being 3-1 up at half-time. The Foxes are 9th in the Premier League table having won six, drawn four and lost six games so far this season.

    With Jamie Vardy and his pack coming to the Etihad once again, Sunday’s fixture will prove to be an exciting contest, as has been the case between these two sides for quite some time now.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s Boxing Day fixture!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    15:00 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    18:00 UAE

    Read More

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 09:00 EST

    Pacific time: 06:00 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    Sunday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 19:00 and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

    For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

    Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

    Match Coverage

