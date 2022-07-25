Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Liverpool on the 30th of July in the King Power Stadium with the Community Shield on the line. Liverpool are significantly more prepared than City, with the Reds playing two more games in pre-season than the Blues.
City won their last game against Bayern 1-0, but Liverpool will without a doubt provide a much tougher test.
City will be hoping Erling Haaland can net his first competitive goal for the club, and win a trophy in his first official game.
Team News
City will have Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones available for selection again, but Aymeric Laporte remains out with an injury. Erling Haaland played 45 minutes against Bayern Munich last time out, and is expected to play at least a half against Liverpool.
Julian Alvarez is expected to feature again, as is new boy Kalvin Phillips in midfield.
Liverpool may be without goalkeeper Alisson, but Jurgen Klopp has said the keeper has a chance to be fit for the City game. Diogo Jota will miss the game with a hamstring injury, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also miss the match due to a muscle concern he sustained against Crystal Palace in pre-season.
Calvin Ramsey will also miss out due to a minor fitness issue, and Caomhin Kelleher is unavailable for selection.
Predicted Line-Ups
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Diaz, Nunez
The curtain raiser of the season, will it be Manchester City or Liverpool?
