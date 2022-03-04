Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host cross-town rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium for the much-anticipated blockbuster derby fixture, and here's how you can watch the game from around the globe on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men wrapped up their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Peterborough with ease, going past the Posh with two goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, and setting up a tie against Southampton in the quarter-final.

However, City first face a more difficult task when they return to Premier League action this weekend against a Harry Maguire-led United side, who travel to Manchester for the fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Manchester City are top of the Premier League table with 66 points after 27 fixtures and six points separate them from title rivals Liverpool, who currently have a game in hand and play West Ham on Saturday.

Ralf Ragnick's side is now fourth in the Premier League off the back of a change in leadership at Old Trafford last November that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being replaced by the German coach.

The Red Devils are currently 19 points below their 'noisy neighbours' with 47 points to their name courtesy of 13 victories, eight draws and six losses.

Sunday's fixture provides the perfect opportunity for City to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in the previous campaign, and will also prove to be a massive challenge in their quest for a fourth Premier League title in the last five years.

Here's how you can watch the 187th Manchester Derby live!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

16:30 UK

United Arab Emirates

20:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 8:30 PST

Indian Subcontinent

22:00 IST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Sunday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

Star Sports HD 1 and Disney Hotstar will host viewers from the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra