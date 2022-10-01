Skip to main content

Manchester City Vs Manchester United; Where To Watch

Everything you need to know about the massive game that is the Manchester derby.

Manchester City will be looking to try and keep their unbeaten record in the Premier League on Sunday as they welcome their local rivals Manchester United to the Etihad.

The Champions currently sit in second place on 17 points four behind leaders Arsenal who beat Tottenham in the North London derby.

Manchester United have played a game less than City and are in 6th place on 12 points with Erik Ten Hag having a decent start overall to life as The Red Devils boss.

Facing Pep Guardiola, his mentor when he was at Bayern Munich II, will be a different challenge for him though.

Kevin De Bruyne, Luke Shaw, Manchester City, Manchester United

How to watch the Manchester derby

For UK viewers Sky Sports will be broadcasting the game on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as well as offering the game as a stream on Sky Go.

The game will kick-off at 2pm for UK viewers.

Telumondo will be showing the game in the USA whilst Peacock Premium will be streaming the game.

Read More

In India Star Sports Network will be showing the game for supporters.

Due to injuries to Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford Manchester United may start Cristiano Ronaldo who has been out of favour under Ten Hag.

Erling Haaland is expected to start his first Manchester derby after beginning his City career on fire with 14 goals in ten games.

John Stones is certain to miss the game after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty for England.

