Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City are back at the Etihad Stadium as they face Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Norwich side in the second gameweek of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered a humbling 1-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the season opener and will be determined to turn things around against the Canaries on Saturday.

Norwich were handed a thumping the last time these two sides met, courtesy of a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass in a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

With Manchester City already behind their predicted rivals in what is expected to be a highly competitive season, the Blues need to hit the ground running and cannot afford to waste any more time.

The Premier League champions will be up against the Sky Bet Championship title winners to get off the mark, as both sides have a point to prove having lost their respective fixtures in gameweek one.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Norwich on August 21!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

15:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

18:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

For those who wish to follow the match via audio channels, radio coverage of the match will be provided on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester, while highlights of the game will be available in the UK on Match of the Day from 10:30PM on BBC One.

In the United States, the game will be available on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

beIN Sports Premium and beIN Sports English will broadcast the match live in the United Arab Emirates.

For viewers elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

Manchester City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

