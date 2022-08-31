Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest 6-0: Match Review

After watching Nottingham Forest's valiant and intense performance against a tough Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, many felt a Manchester City side who had been suspect defensively lately could have found it tough.

Well, they certainly did not find it tough. Pep Guardiola's side truly demolished Nottingham Forest, in one of the teams most complete performances in a long time.

Erling Haaland can't stop scoring. IMAGO / Sportimage

Erling Haaland broke a record tonight. The Norwegian has scored the most goals (9) in Premier League history in the month of August. Manchester City's marquee signing made it 6 goals in two games today, and showed the Premier League he's here to take over.

Julian Alvarez proved he's not half bad himself, with two well taken goals, and Joao Cancelo scored a thunderbolt to open his account for the season.

After conceding five goals in two games, it is a welcome clean sheet for Pep Guardiola and his side, with the back four and Rodri looking especially impressive.

Manchester City stay second, with Arsenal taking all three points against Aston Villa in one of the other games tonight. City take on Villa on Saturday, with pressure heavily mounting on Steven Gerrard.

It was a performance Manchester City needed after going behind by two goals in their two previous games. Erling Haaland will feel on top of the world, and looks genuinely unstoppable in the blue of Manchester City.

It looks for all the world like he will become a great.

