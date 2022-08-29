Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview

Manchester City host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in their first midweek Premier League game of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side host Nottingham Forest in their first midweek game of the Premier League season on Wednesday, and the Spanish manager will be hoping they can address some obvious issues.

The Blue's have conceded two or more goals in consecutive Premier League games, as the defensive worries seem to be piling on.

They face a Nottingham Forest sign who despite rarely threatening Tottenham Hotspurs goal, really impressed yesterday.

Kevin De Bruyne & Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will know the importance of improving the defensive woes.

Manchester City will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, and will be wary of Arsenal playing a tough Manchester United side on the weekend.

A slip up from Arsenal and maximum points this week from Pep Guardiola's side would see them top. 

In front of them is a tough Nottingham Forest side. Steve Cooper has his team playing with maximum intensity, with a fast fluid front three in Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard.

John Stones

John Stones has been Manchester City's standout defender

It will be a stern test for a defence that needs to improve. Goals continue to leak, and there does not seem to be an immediate solution.

Ruben Dias hasn't been his usual self, and is finding himself bailed out a lot by the in form John Stones. 

Going forward however, Manchester City have been irrepressible. Erling Haaland has six goals in four games, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

It will be an intriguing match-up, with a few changes certainly made to Pep Guardiola's line-up.

Predicted Line-Ups:

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Bernardo, Haaland.

