Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Most Recent Fixture

It has been over 13 years since Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have played each other, and that game was in the FA Cup.

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest meet on Wednesday in the Premier League, but what happened the last time the teams played each other?

The last time the pair met was back in 2009 in the FA Cup 3rd Round, and it was not a good result for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping there's no repeat on Wednesday, but Nottingham Forest will be desperate for an upset.

Robert Earnshaw

Robert Earnshaw was on target the last time the teams met.

Nottingham Forest won the game 3-0 at the Etihad stadium and knocked Manchester City out of the FA Cup in the 3rd round.

Manchester City had a couple of legends in the squad that day. Joe Hart started in goal, with Vincent Kompany and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards making up some of the back four.

Shaun Wright-Phillips started up front, and Daniel Sturridge made one of his few Manchester City appearances.

On the score sheet for Nottingham Forest that day was Robert Earnshaw, Nathan Tyson and Joe Garner. Premier League winner Wes Morgan was also in the squad that day.

Since then neither side has came into contact with each other. This will be the first Premier League game between the two since March 30th 2002. Manchester City won the game 3-0, with Darren Huckerby scoring a hat-trick.

Manchester City have won 40 games against Nottingham Forest, with Forest winning 33 games themselves.

It will be an interesting game on Wednesday night, but Manchester City will be expected to win easily.

