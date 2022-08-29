Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Line-Up

Pep Guardiola's side have been disappointing defensively lately, and the team will be hoping to rectify some of the problems on Wednesday night.

Steve Cooper's side were impressive against Tottenham Hotspur despite not scoring, and could definitely cause trouble to Manchester City if they are not on their game.

We will take a look at the predicted line-up for the game below.

Erling Haaland is the first name on the team sheet. IMAGO / PA Images

Goalkeeper and defence:

Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo. The back four is expected to stay the same despite two very poor performances lately. Kyle Walker is lucky to keep his place, but his pace will be important against Nottingham Forest's intense front line.

Joao Cancelo will provide the attacking flair, but Pep Guardiola may halt his trials of the inverted full-backs. It has been causing Manchester City problems in the last two games.

Midfield

Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. The midfield will change, and rightfully so. Gundogan changed the game when he came on against Crystal Palace.

The German's quality in the middle allowed Manchester City to smother Patrick Viera's side, which they couldn't come close to doing in the first-half.

Rodri will need to improve his protection of the back four or Kalvin Phillips may get a chance, Kevin De Bruyne remains the first name on the team sheet.

Front Three

Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland. Julian Alvarez has to start. The problem Manchester City may have when starting Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden is the lack of balance up front.

Three left footed forwards may be something that has caused Manchester City problems, and Julian Alvarez's injection of pace changed the game on Saturday.

Erling Haaland has to start for absolutely undeniable reasons, and Bernardo Silva is likewise.

