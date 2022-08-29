Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Referee, Officials and VAR

Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the Premier League, and the officiating team has been released for the game.

Manchester City's last two games have been marred in controversy in terms of decisions made by the referee's.

 Jarred Gillett made the decision to over turn a red card against Newcastle United, which Pep Guardiola didn't agree with, and Simon Hooper decided to disallow what looked like a clear goal for a foul on Ederson against Crystal Palace.

Both teams will be hoping for some fair decisions on Wednesday.

Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney will take charge of the game.

Referee's and Officials

Wednesday's referee for the game is Paul Tierney. He was in charge of the Everton vs Manchester City game last season, which included that infamous Rodri handball decision.

Paul Tierney took charge of Manchester City's 4-0 win over Leeds United in April last season.

The assistants for the game are Neil Davies and Timothy Wood, and the fourth official is John Brooks.

Mike Dean

Mike Dean is on VAR duty.

VAR

The infamous referee Mike Dean is on VAR duty for the game. Mike Dean retired at the end of last season, but has now moved up to the VAR team at Stockley Park.

In terms of being a referee, the last game Mike Dean took charge of for Manchester City was the 3-0 home win against Brighton in April.

His assistant on VAR for the game is Adrian Holmes.

The officiating team will be hoping to avoid the controversies the panel who took charge of the last two Manchester City games fell under, and Pep Guardiola and Steve Cooper will be hoping for a fair game.

