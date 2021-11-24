Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Man City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City host Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night as they take on the Parisians on matchday five and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.
    Pep Guardiola’s men breezed past Everton with a 3-0 victory at the weekend.

    A brilliant Raheem Sterling half-volley finish at the end of a mind-boggling Joao Cancelo assist, Rodrigo’s thunderous strike and a Bernardo Silva tap in helped Manchester City get past the Toffees.

    City will now be aiming to replicate their dominant matchday two performance at the Parc de princes when they take on the French outfit in their own back yard on Wednesday night.

    Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have had a great start to their League 1 season after losing out the title to Lille last campaign, and sit at the top of the table with an eleven-point lead.

    Lionel Messi has scored seven goals in as many games against Manchester City in the Champions League and will prove to be one of the biggest challenges for Pep Guardiola’s defence at the Etihad on matchday five.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s penultimate group stage encounter on Wednesday night from all corners of the globe!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    20:00 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    23:00 UAE

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 15:00 EST

    Pacific time: 12:00 PST

    How to Watch

    In the UK, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

    A full match replay will be available with a CITY+ subscription from midnight after the game.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

