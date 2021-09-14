Man City vs RB Leipzig (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details
With the Bundesliga runners-up being drawn into the same group as City along with Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge in what is thought to be one of the toughest groups in this year’s campaign, Pep Guardiola’s men begin their 2021/22 Champions League campaign against a high quality opposition this Wednesday.
The Blues are up and running in the Premier League after an initial stumble in gameweek one, winning all three fixtures since then, having scored 11 goals and kept three clean sheets.
Newly appointed manager Jesse Marsch’s side has so far struggled to find their footing in the Bundesliga and have lost three of their four fixtures so far.
Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s Champions League opener on September 15!
Kick-Off Time
United Kingdom
20:00 BST
United Arab Emirates
23:00 UAE
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
The City Xtra YouTube Channel
What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!
Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.
How to Watch
Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.
For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.
beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide live coverage for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.
For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here
The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.
Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra