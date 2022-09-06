Manchester City vs Sevilla: Confirmed Line-Ups

There are some surprise choices in the Manchester City line-up today, with two players making their full debuts for the club.

Injuries have forced the changes to be made, but it is an opportunity for two players to stake their claim in the starting line-up for the future.

Jack Grealish is also back in the squad after some time on the sideline with injury, which is a massive boost for Pep Guardiola.

Sergio Gomez gets his first start. IMAGO / PA Images

Confirmed Line-Ups:

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Sergio Gomez, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Sevilla: Bono, Carmona, Gudelj, Nianzou, Telles, Navas, Rakitic, Delaney, Acuna, Isco, Gomez.

Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez get their first Manchester City starts, in what will be a massive test for the two players. It is a game City should control, which will allow Pep Guardiola to see what the two players are capable of in possession.

Gomez comes in for the injured Kyle Walker, with Joao Cancelo going out to right-back for the game. It is a big vote of confidence in the player, as Nathan Ake usually fills in at left-back in the case of an injury.

Manuel Akanji comes in for the injured John Stones, who didn't travel with the squad after pulling up in yesterday's training session.

It's a very strong squad from Pep Guardiola, who will be hoping to shake off the cobwebs of the poor performance against Aston Villa on the weekend.

