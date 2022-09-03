Manchester City vs Sevilla: Match Preview

Pep Guardiola would have liked to go in to the first Champions League game with a win under the belt, but the team will have to make due with a draw.

Sevilla are really struggling in La Liga right now, with no wins in four games. League form however, often means nothing when it comes to European football.

Manchester City go into the game as heavy favourites, and are expected to win quite comfortably.

Sevilla will be hoping to shock Europe.

Erling Haaland will be key against Sevilla. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In terms of early team news, Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake returned to the squad today, and will likely be in the travelling squad to Spain. Kyle Walker came off injured in the second-half, and will be assessed to see the extent of the injury.

Jesus Corona is missing for Sevilla, after suffering a horrific injury in training last week. They are also without Marcao, and ex-Manchester City defender Karim Rekik is expected to be a doubt.

Sevilla have one draw and three losses from four games in La Liga, and got beaten 3-0 by Barcelona on Saturday night. They will hope to put their league form behind them when they host Champions League favourites Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bounce back with a win after a disappointing draw against Aston Villa. It will be a tight game, but the Blue's should certainly get the job done.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla.

