Manchester City vs Sevilla: Opponent Review

Sevilla are European royalty at this stage, but their success in Europe never seems to translate into the Champions League. They hold the record for most Europa League wins with six.

Despite that, Sevilla have never been past the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League, and have only been there once in the last ten years.

Manchester City by comparison, have been to the semi-final and the final in the last two years alone.

Manchester City face European royalty tomorrow. IMAGO / Poolfoto

In terms of performances this season, Sevilla have been well below par. They are yet to win any of their first four games in the league, and have only picked up one point, losing three of their games.

Defeats to Osasuna, Real Valladolid, Almeria and Barcelona have Sevilla hovering above the relegation zone, and that is not the type of form you want to be in facing Manchester City.

In terms of XG, Sevilla have only created more goal scoring opportunities than their opponent in one game this season, and that was the 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

European football can throw up a number of surprises as we've seen, and Sevilla may spring to life tomorrow evening in ways they haven't in the league yet.

Manchester City have not looked amazing defensively, and chances will arise for Sevilla tomorrow. But it is a game Pep Guardiola's side should really be winning, and if league form is anything to go by, it should be a comfortable evening.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: