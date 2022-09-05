Manchester City vs Sevilla: Predicted Line-Up

With the injury to Kyle Walker likely keeping him out of tomorrow's clash with Sevilla in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola may have to switch some things up.

The Spanish manager is the king of rotating, but it will be interesting to see which way he chooses to rotate his squad.

Will it be Sergio Gomez getting his full debut? Or his tried and trusted method of either John Stones at right back or Nathan Ake at left-back.

Will Nathan Ake get the nod over Sergio Gomez? IMAGO / Action Plus

Ederson: Comfortable decision in goal. Ederson will get the nod over Stefan Ortega.

John Stones: Pep Guardiola loves John Stones, and also loves what Joao Cancelo gives him on the left, likely to be the English defender at right-back.

Ruben Dias/ Nathan Ake: The likely centre-back pairing. Manuel Akanji is expected to be on the bench, with Nathan Ake coming back into the side.

Joao Cancelo: Irreplaceable and irrepressible on the left, Joao Cancelo will keep his spot.

Rodri: Could be a game for Kalvin Phillips if he was fit, but his injury means Rodri should start.

Kevin De Bruyne: No questions asked, first name on the team-sheet.

Bernardo Silva: Not as effective on the wing and should drop back into midfield sooner rather than later.

Julian Alvarez: Has to start, and deserves to start.

Phil Foden: Hasn't been great lately, but a game like this is an opportunity to regain much needed confidence. Pep will be aware of that.

Erling Haaland: Every game he is fit to start Erling Haaland will start. Unstoppable at the moment.

