Manchester City vs Sevilla: Referee's, Officials and VAR

Manchester City take on Sevilla tonight in the Champions League, and the officiating team for the game have been named.

The standard of refereeing in Europe is at an all time high, and Manchester City will be hoping no dodgy decisions go against them tonight in their first Champions League game of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side face a Sevilla side on a poor run of form, but with a European record Manchester City would envy.

We here at City Transfer Room have the full officiating team on the night, as well as who is on VAR.

Davide Massa

Davide Massa is in charge on the night.

Referee's and Fourth Officials

The referee for the game is Davide Massa. The last game Massa took charge of for Manchester City was a game back on November 25th in 2020. Manchester City ran out 1-0 winners, and Massa handed out four yellow cards.

His assistants on the night will be Filippo Meli and Stefano Alassio, with the fourth official being Simone Sozza.

Massimiliano Irrati

Massimiliano Irrati is on VAR duty.

VAR

On VAR duty for the night is Massimiliano Irrati, he has never been on official referee duty for a Champions League game. This will be the first Manchester City game he will ever be part of in any capacity.

His assistant on the night is Marco Guida.

Manchester City have never had too much trouble in Europe in terms of VAR apart from that one incident with Raheem Sterling against Tottenham all them years ago. 

It was the correct decision, but it certainly left a whole lot of Manchester City fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

