Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Sevilla | Where To Watch | UK & USA | Champions League

Manchester City take on Sevilla in Matchday One of their Champions League campaign tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to write the wrongs of the weekend with a win against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sevilla are on a poor fun of form, and Manchester City will be hoping to take advantage and get their first points on the board in the Champions League.

We here at City Transfer Room have all the information you need to know about the game.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a strong start in the Champions League

Where to watch/ Kick off times:

UK: Kick off time in the UK is 8pm (BST). The game will be live on BT Sport and the BT Sport App, and will also be available to watch on the LiveScore App.

USA: The game will be available to watch on Paramount+ and VIX+. The kick-off time will be 3pm (EST) and 12pm (PST).

Australia: The game is available to watch on Stan in Australia, and kick off times are 5am (AEST) and 3am (AWST)

Erling Haaland

Can Erling Haaland keep up his goal scoring form?

Manchester City will be hoping to get off to a flying start in the Champions League, with the hopes of this season finally being the one they win the most coveted price in football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erling Haaland will be trying to keep up his impressive goal scoring form, and unbelievable Champions League record. 

In terms of team news for Pep Guardiola's side, Kyle Walker will likely miss out through injury, and Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from his knee surgery at the end of the last season.

                  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CitySevilla

Ferran Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Had Bid For Ex-Manchester City Star Rejected By Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
Antony
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester United Beat League Leaders Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Failed To Beat Aston Villa

By Jake Mahon
imago1014351040h
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Manchester City's Draw Away to Aston Villa

By Matt Skinner
Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Kyle Walker To Be Assessed For Injury Confirms Pep Guardiola

By Dylan Mcbennett
Arsenal & Manchester United
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester United Take On League Leaders Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Match Preview

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Kyle Walker Injured In Manchester City vs Aston Villa Game

By Dylan Mcbennett