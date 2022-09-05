Manchester City vs Sevilla | Where To Watch | UK & USA | Champions League

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to write the wrongs of the weekend with a win against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sevilla are on a poor fun of form, and Manchester City will be hoping to take advantage and get their first points on the board in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a strong start in the Champions League IMAGO / Colorsport

Where to watch/ Kick off times:

UK: Kick off time in the UK is 8pm (BST). The game will be live on BT Sport and the BT Sport App, and will also be available to watch on the LiveScore App.

USA: The game will be available to watch on Paramount+ and VIX+. The kick-off time will be 3pm (EST) and 12pm (PST).

Australia: The game is available to watch on Stan in Australia, and kick off times are 5am (AEST) and 3am (AWST)

Can Erling Haaland keep up his goal scoring form? IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City will be hoping to get off to a flying start in the Champions League, with the hopes of this season finally being the one they win the most coveted price in football.

Erling Haaland will be trying to keep up his impressive goal scoring form, and unbelievable Champions League record.

In terms of team news for Pep Guardiola's side, Kyle Walker will likely miss out through injury, and Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from his knee surgery at the end of the last season.

