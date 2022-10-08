Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up for their Premier League clash against Southampton at The Etihad.

Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday.

City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.

They will be looking to continue their high scoring streak against Southampton with the manager Ralph Hassenhutl of The Saints under pressure with his side sat in 16th place.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Manchester City starting XI; Rodri starts

Pep Guardiola has made several changes from the side that battered Copenhagen with Ederson, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias the players keeping their place at the back.

Manuel Akanji comes in for Aymeric Laporte whilst Nathan Ake replaces Sergio Gomez at left-back.

Rodri is back in the starting XI making it a 4-3-3 system rather than the 4-4-2 that Guardiola used in midweek.

Bernardo Silva keeps his place whilst the main man in the middle Kevin De Bruyne starts with Ilkay Gundogan dropping down to the bench.

The front three has last weekend's hat-trick heroes Phil Foden and Erling Haaland starting with Riyad Mahrez retaining his place in the side after scoring his first goal of the campaign against Copenhagen.

Former City player Gavin Bazunu starts in goal for Southampton whilst other City academy graduate Juan Larios starts on the bench whereas Romeo Lavia is not involved due to injury.

