Manchester City host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday afternoon on matchday five of the 2021/2022 Premier League season, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world!

Pep Guardiola’s men will have little to no time to rest ahead of the weekend, as they line up against the Saints just two days after a breath-taking encounter against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Cityzens will be aiming to win their fifth game in a row when they face Southampton and will be determined to maintain their goalscoring momentum. Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last four fixtures and look undeterred in their Premier League title defence so far.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have had a rough start to the season following the departure of a couple of key players in the summer transfer window, and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with three points from four games.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on September 18!

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

15:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

18:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish makes bold statement about Champions League goal

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides injury latest on Laporte and Stones

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, as it falls under the black-out regulations due to the 3PM kick-off time.

However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 19:00 BST, while a full match replay will be available on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

Sky Sports will also provide highlights of the game at 17:15 BST and fans will be able to see full coverage of the game on BBC’s Match of the Day programme at 22:30 BST.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide live coverage for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra