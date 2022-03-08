Manchester City vs Sporting CP (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City welcome Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP side to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, in the return leg of the Champions League Round of 16, and here's how you can watch the game from all over the world.

Pep Guardiola's side once again showed its might when it mattered the most, as they outclassed cross-town rivals Manchester United in a 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

A Kevin De Bruyne masterclass and Riyad Mahrez's magnificence helped the Blues go past their local rivals with east. The Belgian opened the scoring with a brilliant finish from close range and scored once more to put Manchester City back into the lead after United's equaliser.

Adding to the misery, the Algerian international winger scored two brilliant goals to wrap up the double on Manchester United for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

City now return to Champions League action this week, taking on Sporting CP at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, in the return leg of the Round of 16 tie. Manchester City thrashed the Portuguese side 5-0 at Estádio José Alvalade with Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all contributing.

On the domestic front in Portugal, Ruben Amorim's side have won two games, drawn one and lost as many since their beating at the hands of Pep Guardiola's well-oiled machine.

With a mammoth task ahead of the Lions to get into the quarter-finals, they will head to Manchester with nothing to lose. However, City seem to have gotten the job done and will look to tick the game off without being complacent.

Here's how you can watch Manchester City's game against Sporting CP on March 9!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

20:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

00: 00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15: 00 EST

Pacific time: 12: 00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

01:30 IST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the fixture will be available on the club’s official website and app alongside a full match replay with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

While Sony Ten 1 HD and the Sony LIV app will cater to the viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

