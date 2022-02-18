Skip to main content

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in a heavyweight Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, and here's how you can watch from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to Manchester after a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of Sporting CP in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg in Lisbon. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and a Bernardo Silva brace helped the Blues build a solid advantage.

With two-thirds of the Premier League season completed, City find themselves at the top of the table with a nine-point lead over Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The remaining 13 games offer a brilliant opportunity to seal their fourth Premier League title in the last five years, starting with Tottenham on Saturday.

Antonio Conte has been finding life in London harder than he would have thought. The Italian manager has asked fans to be cautious with their hopes for the season, expressing doubts over his team's Champions League qualification chances.

The North London side are currently 8th in the Premier League having won 11 games, drawn three and losing eight. Having lost three of their previous five Premier League games, Spurs are currently in a difficult phase.

Saturday's clash provides Manchester City with a chance to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first gameweek of the ongoing season, and ahead of the weekend, here is how you can watch every action live from all over the world!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 UK

United Arab Emirates

21:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Read More

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

imago1005749159h
Match Coverage

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

just now
Dias savage
News

Ruben Dias Admits Manchester City 'Needed Balance' Prior to Star Defender's £65M Switch to Etihad Stadium

14 minutes ago
Jesus Cover
News

Manchester City Learn Gabriel Jesus' Return Date From Injury Ahead of Tottenham Clash

1 hour ago
Savinho
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City 'Closing In' on Brazilian Forward's Signature - Deal Said to Be in 'Final Stages'

2 hours ago
Rafael Leao Cover
News

Manchester City Set to Battle Arsenal and Newcastle United for Serie A Forward Amid Contract Renewal Talks

13 hours ago
Mahrez pen Brentford Home
News

Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Discusses Goalscoring Streak Following Champions League Win Over Sporting

16 hours ago
imago1009891573h
News

Manchester United Legend Claims Pep Guardiola Has 'Put His Middle Finger Up' to the Premier League

16 hours ago
imago1006599225h
News

La Liga Comment on Manchester City and Reported Legal Issues with Javier Tebas

17 hours ago