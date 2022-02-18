Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in a heavyweight Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, and here's how you can watch from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to Manchester after a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of Sporting CP in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg in Lisbon. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and a Bernardo Silva brace helped the Blues build a solid advantage.

With two-thirds of the Premier League season completed, City find themselves at the top of the table with a nine-point lead over Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The remaining 13 games offer a brilliant opportunity to seal their fourth Premier League title in the last five years, starting with Tottenham on Saturday.

Antonio Conte has been finding life in London harder than he would have thought. The Italian manager has asked fans to be cautious with their hopes for the season, expressing doubts over his team's Champions League qualification chances.

The North London side are currently 8th in the Premier League having won 11 games, drawn three and losing eight. Having lost three of their previous five Premier League games, Spurs are currently in a difficult phase.

Saturday's clash provides Manchester City with a chance to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first gameweek of the ongoing season, and ahead of the weekend, here is how you can watch every action live from all over the world!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 UK

United Arab Emirates

21:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

