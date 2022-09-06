Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Referee's, Officials & VAR

Pep Guardiola's side need to bounce back after a disappointing result against Aston Villa last weekend, but they face a tough task in Antonio Conte's Spurs team.

Harry Kane scored the winner as they beat Manchester City 3-2 last season, and it's a result that would put City's title hopes in jeopardy this season.

Michael Oliver is in charge of the game IMAGO / Sportimage

Referee's & Officials:

The man in charge on the day is the well known Michael Oliver. Oliver has taken charge of a Manchester City game already this season, as he was in charge of the 2-0 away win against West Ham United on opening day.

He has taken charge of five Premier League games this season, and is yet to show a red card in any of them.

His assistants on the day are Stuart Burt, and Simon Bennett. The fourth official is Darren England.

Paul Tierney is in the VAR booth in Stockley Park. IMAGO / PA Images

VAR

Paul Tierney gets some time out of the spotlight on VAR duty after a turbulent game between Manchester United and Arsenal. Tierney had to rule out a Gabriel Martinelli goal, which sparked controversy online.

He will be in the VAR booth in Stockley Park for this game, with his assistant on the day being Marc Perry.

Paul Tierney took charge of Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest last week, and has handed out one red card this season to Conor Gallagher for Chelsea.

