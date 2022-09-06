Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Referee's, Officials & VAR

Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, and will be hoping to avenge last years loss.

Pep Guardiola's side need to bounce back after a disappointing result against Aston Villa last weekend, but they face a tough task in Antonio Conte's Spurs team.

Harry Kane scored the winner as they beat Manchester City 3-2 last season, and it's a result that would put City's title hopes in jeopardy this season.

We have the full officiating team for the game right here on City Transfer Room.

Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver is in charge of the game

Referee's & Officials:

The man in charge on the day is the well known Michael Oliver. Oliver has taken charge of a Manchester City game already this season, as he was in charge of the 2-0 away win against West Ham United on opening day.

He has taken charge of five Premier League games this season, and is yet to show a red card in any of them.

His assistants on the day are Stuart Burt, and Simon Bennett. The fourth official is Darren England.

Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney is in the VAR booth in Stockley Park.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

VAR

Paul Tierney gets some time out of the spotlight on VAR duty after a turbulent game between Manchester United and Arsenal. Tierney had to rule out a Gabriel Martinelli goal, which sparked controversy online.

He will be in the VAR booth in Stockley Park for this game, with his assistant on the day being Marc Perry.

Paul Tierney took charge of Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest last week, and has handed out one red card this season to Conor Gallagher for Chelsea.

                 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur

Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Referee's, Officials and VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kyle Walker & John Stones
News

Pep Guardiola Gives Update On John Stones And Kyle Walker Injuries

By Dylan Mcbennett
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano: 'Manchester City Love Frenkie De Jong'

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernard Silva and Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Tried Until The End For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Haaland, Walker, Stones, Alvarez, Dias, Silva, Manchester City
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Sevilla v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
Gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Gavi From Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
Rodri, Manchester City
News

'They Will Be Attacking All The Time' - Rodri Preview's Champions League Opener Vs Sevilla

By Alex Caddick
Erling Haaland
News

Former Italy Star Claims Erling Haaland Isn't Manchester City's Best Striker

By Jake Mahon