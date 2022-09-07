Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News

Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the late kick-off in the Premier League.

It's a return to action for Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday in the Premier League against Antonio Conte's Spurs, and both sides are coming off the back of impressive performances in Europe.

Manchester City ran out 4-0 winners against Sevilla, while Richarlison scored twice for Spurs as they beat Marseille.

We here at City Transfer Room have all the team news here.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will be hoping for more of the same against Tottenham.

Team News:

John Stones and Kyle Walker are expected to miss the game through injury, after both players didn't travel to Seville. Stones pulled up in training the morning before City left, and Kyle Walker was injured against Aston Villa.

Aymeric Laporte is still not fit and won't be back till the start of next month. Apart from that, there are no fresh injury concerns from the Sevilla game, with the squad boosted by Jack Grealish's return to the line-up.

For Antonio Conte's team, the only real injured player is Lucas Moura, the Italian manager has a full squad of players to pick from apart from that.

Last time the teams played, Harry Kane scored a dramatic late winner to gift Spurs all three points. He will be praying he can do that again, as they look to possibly try and sneak into the title race equation for the season.

Pep Guardiola's team will want to get back to winning ways after the Aston Villa game, and what a game to do it in.

