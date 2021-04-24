Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

After the most turbulent of footballing weeks, Manchester City will travel to Wembley on Sunday as they seek to win the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season.

The Blues fell to a disappointing defeat at Wembley last Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final, before a proposed breakaway from the Champions League led to a footballing war breaking out; as leagues, organisations, governments and most influentially fans went to battle with 12 European heavyweights.

If the past week wasn’t dramatic enough, City's opponents Spurs, also sacked manager Jose Mourinho and replaced him with Ryan Mason - the Premier League’s youngest ever manager. The 29-year-old will also become the first manager to manage in an English Cup final in just his second game.

A total of 8,000 football fans, including 2,000 City supporters will be in attendance at Wembley as they see if Pep Guardiola’s side can continue their dominance in the competition as Spurs seek to make it 4th time lucky, having lost all their finals since their League Cup success in 2008.

Sergio Agüero may be able to play some part in Sunday’s match, with the Argentine having scored the opening goal the last time the Blues played a North London club in the final. The man many are tipping to potentially replace the club's all time goalscorer is Harry Kane, who is in a race against time to feature for Spurs on Sunday.

As Pep Guardiola looks to secure his first silverware of the campaign and the first of potentially three trophies in the next month, here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur...

Team News

Pep Guardiola confirmed last weekend that USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen would start over Ederson in Sunday’s final while John Stones is guaranteed to be unavailable due to his sending off at Villa on Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero have both trained ahead of the final according to Pep Guardiola and when asked if the latter would feature, the Catalonan replied, “Tomorrow we have the last training session and we decide.”

Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will both be unavailable for Spurs on Sunday though it is unknown whether Harry Kane will be fit enough to the feature. The Athletic reported on Friday that the striker did not train with his team-mates, and when asked about Kane, Ryan Mason said, “We’re not sure yet... We’ll have more of an idea tomorrow to see if we can get him back on the pitch.”

Form Guide

Manchester City’s form since returning from the international break has been somewhat inconsistent with the Blues having found themselves 1-0 down in their past four matches. Pep Guardiola’s changed sides suffered losses to Leeds and Chelsea either side of Champions League quarter-final victories over Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues did though bounce back from another FA Cup semi-final exit with a commanding 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek as City moved within three wins of a third Premier League title in four seasons.

Spurs also came from behind in midweek as a late penalty secured a win on debut for new manager Ryan Mason. The North London club have won just two of their last five league games and the recent win over Southampton was just their second win in seven matches in all competitions.

The Last Meeting

Sunday’s final will be the 164th time Manchester City and Spurs will have played one another, with the former having been unbeaten in four of the past six meetings against the North London side.

The last meeting between the two teams, who have become familiar opposition in recent years, was at the Etihad in February - where an Ilkay Gundogan brace helped City to a 3-0 victory after Rodri opened the scoring early on.

Pep’s Pre-Match Thoughts

Pep Guardiola’s pre-match press conference was once again dominated by off-field matters. However, when asked about Sunday’s final, the City boss said, “We deserve to be here, we've had a tough competition, especially the semi-finals. The final, every team wants to win. We travel to London on Saturday to do a good game and try to win."

Phil Foden was awarded Man Of The Match in last season’s League Cup final and when speaking about the in-form 20-year-old, Guardiola said, “He's played more minutes. When you do that, you get better. He was a boy when I arrived, he's playing minutes, getting stronger, it's normal, still get stronger. He has the ability to play different positions. He's a better player."

Match Officials

Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City versus Spurs for the second time this season, as the Lancashire based referee was awarded the first final of the campaign.

Tierney, who has taken charge of 24 games so far this season and shown 90 yellow cards will be joined by assistant referees Lee Betts and Constantine Haztidakis as well as fourth official Peter Bankes (who showed red cards to John Stones and Matty Cash in midweek) at Wembley.

Andre Marriner (VAR) and Adrian Holmes (AVAR) will be overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park.

Where To Watch

For viewers in the UK, the Carabao Cup Final will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 4pm ahead of 4:30pm kick-off at Wembley.

Viewers around the world will be able to watch the first silverware of the season be lifted with the usual EFL international broadcasters, while supporters in the United States will be able to watch the game on ESPN.

