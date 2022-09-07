Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch | UK & USA

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to kick start a full blown title challenge with a win against a Manchester City side who have slipped up twice in recent weeks.

Draws to Newcastle United and Aston Villa have shown Pep Guardiola's side can be tested, and a team like Spurs will be hoping to test that resolve.

Manchester City have a big test on their hands on Saturday. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Where To Watch:

Kick-off time in the UK is 5.30pm (BST). It is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can also be seen on Sky Ultra HD.

In the US, kick-off time will be 11.30am (CDT) and 9.30am (PST). It will be available to watch on USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Manchester City drew their last game 1-1 against Aston Villa, while Tottenham Hotspur won their last game 2-1 against Fulham.

In Europe, Spurs ran out victorious against Marseille in a 2-0 win, and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won their game 4-0 in Sevilla.

It will be both sides toughest test of the season, and with Liverpool looking as poor as they currently do, it could be the first clash between two title contenders this season.

It will be an interesting game, and a real barometer of who is in pole position to win the league title this season in such a hectic year.

