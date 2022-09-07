Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up
A draw last time out for Manchester City, but the chance for ultimate redemption against a Tottenham Hotspur side convinced there's glory on the way for them this season.
Antonio Conte has the team believing, and after getting a draw against Chelsea last month, Manchester City is their biggest test yet.
Pep Guardiola will need to play a strong team, but who will be play?
Predicted Line-Ups
Ederson: Brilliant against Sevilla last night and a shoe in for the Spurs game.
Cancelo: Kyle Walker is injured so it makes sense Joao Cancelo will come over to right-back to fill in.
Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: The injury to John Stones has forced Pep Guardiola's hand, but Manuel Akanji was really impressive last night. Ruben Dias will definitely start beside him.
Nathan Ake: Although Sergio Gomez impressed against Sevilla, Guardiola loves experience. Nathan Ake will likely get the nod.
Rodri: Back to his best last night, may face competition from an impressive Kalvin Phillips soon though.
Kevin De Bruyne: Big game, big players. No question about this man starting.
Read More
Bernardo Silva: Likely to get the nod over Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.
Phil Foden: Scored an important goal last night and showcased his class. Almost certain to start.
Jack Grealish: Big boost having him back as he provides a big more dynamic in the front three.
Erling Haaland: The first name on any team sheet in the world. Certain to start.
Read More Manchester City Coverage:
- Match Report: Leon Bailey Cancelled Out Another Erling Haaland Goal as Villa & City Share The Points