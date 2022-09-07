Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

A draw last time out for Manchester City, but the chance for ultimate redemption against a Tottenham Hotspur side convinced there's glory on the way for them this season.

Antonio Conte has the team believing, and after getting a draw against Chelsea last month, Manchester City is their biggest test yet.

Pep Guardiola will need to play a strong team, but who will be play?

Pep Guardiola, Champions League

Pep Guardiola will likely make a few changes.

Predicted Line-Ups

Ederson: Brilliant against Sevilla last night and a shoe in for the Spurs game.

Cancelo: Kyle Walker is injured so it makes sense Joao Cancelo will come over to right-back to fill in.

Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: The injury to John Stones has forced Pep Guardiola's hand, but Manuel Akanji was really impressive last night. Ruben Dias will definitely start beside him.

Nathan Ake: Although Sergio Gomez impressed against Sevilla, Guardiola loves experience. Nathan Ake will likely get the nod.

Rodri: Back to his best last night, may face competition from an impressive Kalvin Phillips soon though.

Kevin De Bruyne: Big game, big players. No question about this man starting.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin De Bruyne & Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne is in the form of his life.

Bernardo Silva: Likely to get the nod over Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Phil Foden: Scored an important goal last night and showcased his class. Almost certain to start.

Jack Grealish: Big boost having him back as he provides a big more dynamic in the front three.

Erling Haaland: The first name on any team sheet in the world. Certain to start.

                 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur

Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Nominated For PFA Fans Player Of The Month For August

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett
Graham Potter
Transfer Rumours

Rival Watch: Graham Potter Expected To Become New Chelsea Manager

By Dylan Mcbennett
Keira Walsh, England, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

OFFICIAL: Manchester City's Keira Walsh Joins Barcelona

By Jake Mahon
Julian Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Wanted Julian Alvarez On Loan As Part Of Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Praises Manuel Akanji After Solid Debut

By Jake Mahon
Manuel Akanji - Manchester City vs Sevilla - UEFA Champions League
News

Nedum Onuoha - Akanji's Kompany Comparison & Sergio Gomez Impresses Vs Sevilla

By Alex Caddick
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Targeted Lucas Paqueta As Bernardo Silva Replacement

By Dylan Mcbennett