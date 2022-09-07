Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up

A draw last time out for Manchester City, but the chance for ultimate redemption against a Tottenham Hotspur side convinced there's glory on the way for them this season.

Antonio Conte has the team believing, and after getting a draw against Chelsea last month, Manchester City is their biggest test yet.

Pep Guardiola will need to play a strong team, but who will be play?

Pep Guardiola will likely make a few changes. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Predicted Line-Ups

Ederson: Brilliant against Sevilla last night and a shoe in for the Spurs game.

Cancelo: Kyle Walker is injured so it makes sense Joao Cancelo will come over to right-back to fill in.

Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: The injury to John Stones has forced Pep Guardiola's hand, but Manuel Akanji was really impressive last night. Ruben Dias will definitely start beside him.

Nathan Ake: Although Sergio Gomez impressed against Sevilla, Guardiola loves experience. Nathan Ake will likely get the nod.

Rodri: Back to his best last night, may face competition from an impressive Kalvin Phillips soon though.

Kevin De Bruyne: Big game, big players. No question about this man starting.

Kevin De Bruyne is in the form of his life. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Bernardo Silva: Likely to get the nod over Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Phil Foden: Scored an important goal last night and showcased his class. Almost certain to start.

Jack Grealish: Big boost having him back as he provides a big more dynamic in the front three.

Erling Haaland: The first name on any team sheet in the world. Certain to start.

