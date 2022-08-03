Manchester City vs West Ham: Predicted Line-Ups and Team News

Manchester City take on West Ham on the 7th of August at the London Stadium to kick-off the start of their Premier League Campaign.

Manchester City take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday. Last season the reverse fixture was 2-2, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty for the Blue's.

We take a look at the team news and predicted line-ups below.

Erling Haaland will make his Premier League debut on Sunday. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Team News

Erling Haaland will be hoping to put his miss against Liverpool behind him, and is expected to start the game. He has been on an individual training programme in preparation for this match, and will be expected to play a massive part.

Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake is expected to be the centre-half pairing, with Aymeric Laporte injured and John Stones not 100% match fit. Phil Foden may play from the start, and Julian Alvarez will definitely play a part from the bench.

Julian Alvarez is expected to play a part on Sunday. IMAGO / PA Images

West Ham will be without new signing Nayef Aguerd after the player injured his ankle badly in pre-season.

Issa Diop has a knock and missed the game against Luton, other than that West Ham have a full selection available to them for the clash against City. New signing Gianluca Scamacca is available to make his debut.

Will Jarod Bowen haunt Manchester City again. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Mahrez

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Scamacca

Read More Manchester City Coverage: