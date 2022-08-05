Skip to main content

Manchester City vs West Ham United: Match Preview

Manchester City take on West Ham United in their first Premier League game of the season.

The Hammers have had a busy summer, and will be hoping to provide an early surprise in the title race with a win in their first game of the season against the reigning champions.

City will be looking to get off to a positive start, and get a better result than they managed last time out at the London Stadium.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will be hoping for his first Premier League goal.

New Signings

West Ham look a much stronger outfit than they did last season, and have been really smart in the market. Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo has come in, which will really help the team in their search for goals.

Maxwell Cornet is set to become a new Hammer in a transfer from Burnley, but new signing Nayef Aguerd will miss the start of the season through injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City will be hoping to give a debut from the start to Erling Haaland, and Julian Alvarez may be hoping to get a start himself after his goal in the Community Shield game against Liverpool.

Mahrez

Riyadm Mahrez missed a penalty last time out against West Ham

Team news

West Ham are without Nayef Aguerd and possibly Issa Diop for the first game. Maxwell Cornet's deal is unlikely to be completed before Sunday's game.

City are without Aymeric Laporte for the game, who is recovering from a surgery he had at the end of last season.

Who will win the game?

Despite teething issues in the opening game against Liverpool, it's hard to see anything other than A City win to start the season off strong. The injury to Aymeric Laporte may be a factor, but City will put their first points of the season on the board with a predicted 2-1 win. A Haaland debut goal is also on the prediction list.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

West Ham UnitedManchester City

Pep
News

Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond This Season

By Dylan Mcbennett55 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Speaks On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Links

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Man City v West Ham
Match Coverage

Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Made An Attempt To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Gavi

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Is Undergoing His Chelsea Medical

By Jake Mahon16 hours ago
Kabore
Transfer Rumours

Report: FC Augsburg Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Issa Kabore

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago