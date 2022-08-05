Manchester City vs West Ham United: Match Preview
Manchester City take on West Ham United in their first Premier League game of the season.
The Hammers have had a busy summer, and will be hoping to provide an early surprise in the title race with a win in their first game of the season against the reigning champions.
City will be looking to get off to a positive start, and get a better result than they managed last time out at the London Stadium.
New Signings
West Ham look a much stronger outfit than they did last season, and have been really smart in the market. Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo has come in, which will really help the team in their search for goals.
Maxwell Cornet is set to become a new Hammer in a transfer from Burnley, but new signing Nayef Aguerd will miss the start of the season through injury.
Read More
City will be hoping to give a debut from the start to Erling Haaland, and Julian Alvarez may be hoping to get a start himself after his goal in the Community Shield game against Liverpool.
Team news
West Ham are without Nayef Aguerd and possibly Issa Diop for the first game. Maxwell Cornet's deal is unlikely to be completed before Sunday's game.
City are without Aymeric Laporte for the game, who is recovering from a surgery he had at the end of last season.
Who will win the game?
Despite teething issues in the opening game against Liverpool, it's hard to see anything other than A City win to start the season off strong. The injury to Aymeric Laporte may be a factor, but City will put their first points of the season on the board with a predicted 2-1 win. A Haaland debut goal is also on the prediction list.
