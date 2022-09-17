Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-Ups

Pep Guardiola and Bruno Lage have picked their line-ups ahead of today's early kick-off in the Premier League, and both will be hoping to grab all three points today.

Wolves have proven tough at times for Manchester City in recent years, and they will be hoping for a similar outcome today against the Blue's.

City are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, and a win would put them top of the table until at least when Arsenal play Brentford.

Kevin De Bruyne last time out against Wolves. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Confirmed Line-Ups:

Manchester City: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer.

Wolves: Sa, Johnny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Podence, Guedes.

Subs: Sarkic, B. Traore, Hwang, Mosquera, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Bueno, Campbell

Jack Grealish starts. IMAGO / Action Plus

Diego Costa is not fit enough to start for Wolves, and they play without any real recognised number nine due to the injury Raul Jimenez has picked up ruling him out of the game.

Sasa Kalajdzic also missed out due to his horrific ACL injury.

For Manchester City, Kyle Walker is fit enough to be back on the bench for the game, but there is no place in the squad for Aymeric Laporte, who is still recovering from his injury.

A strong line-up for City, who will be hoping to go top of the table at least until Arsenal play Brentford tomorrow.

