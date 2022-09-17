Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Review

Erling Haaland made it 11 Premier League goals in 7 appearances today, as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win against Wolves in the early Premier League kick-off today.

Wolves had a man sent off at 2-0 down, and to the credit of Bruno Lage's team, they didn't make it easy for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half.

Manchester City go top until Arsenal play Brentford tomorrow, and head into the Manchester Derby unbeaten.

Phil Foden scored a splendid goal to make it 3-0. IMAGO / News Images

Jack Grealish silenced a few critics by scoring inside the first minute after a brilliant ball in by Kevin De Bruyne. It's his first goal since he scored against West Ham at the end of last season in the 2-2 draw.

Erling Haaland added another, and for once scored from outside the box, and with his weak foot. Phil Foden made it three in the second half after some dangerous Wolves pressure.

Nathan Collins was sent off for a shocking tackle on Jack Grealish in the first half. The defender could have no mistakes about the decision, but still tried to protest his innocence.

Nathan Collins was sent off for this challenge on Jack Grealish IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City currently look unstoppable, and are showing no signs of slowing down. Next up is the Manchester derby against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, who are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games.

It will be a proper test for Pep Guardiola's side, but with Erling Haaland in the form he's in, one they will be comfortable of coming through.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: