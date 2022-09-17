Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Review

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Review

Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win against Wolves in the early Premier League kick-off, and go top of the table until at least tomorrow.

Erling Haaland made it 11 Premier League goals in 7 appearances today, as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win against Wolves in the early Premier League kick-off today.

Wolves had a man sent off at 2-0 down, and to the credit of Bruno Lage's team, they didn't make it easy for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half.

Manchester City go top until Arsenal play Brentford tomorrow, and head into the Manchester Derby unbeaten.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden scored a splendid goal to make it 3-0.

Jack Grealish silenced a few critics by scoring inside the first minute after a brilliant ball in by Kevin De Bruyne. It's his first goal since he scored against West Ham at the end of last season in the 2-2 draw.

Erling Haaland added another, and for once scored from outside the box, and with his weak foot. Phil Foden made it three in the second half after some dangerous Wolves pressure.

Nathan Collins was sent off for a shocking tackle on Jack Grealish in the first half. The defender could have no mistakes about the decision, but still tried to protest his innocence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nathan Collins & Jack Grealish

Nathan Collins was sent off for this challenge on Jack Grealish

Manchester City currently look unstoppable, and are showing no signs of slowing down. Next up is the Manchester derby against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, who are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games.

It will be a proper test for Pep Guardiola's side, but with Erling Haaland in the form he's in, one they will be comfortable of coming through.

                        Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityWolverhampton

Gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gavi Rejected Approach From Manchester City Rival

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Manchester City
Match Coverage

WATCH: Erling Haaland doubles Manchester City's Lead Against Wolves

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo, Manchester City
Match Coverage

WATCH: Jack Grealish Puts Manchester City Ahead In Under One Minute

By Jake Mahon
Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Confirms Kalvin Phillips Is Not Fully Fit

By Dylan Mcbennett
Grealish vs WHU Away 3
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-Ups

By Dylan Mcbennett
Julian Alvarez
News

Pep Guardiola Shares Admiration For Julian Alvarez

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish
News

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Reveals His Preferred Positions

By Jake Mahon
Moises Caicedo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Moises Caicedo Addresses Rumours

By Dylan Mcbennett