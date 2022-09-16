Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City return to action tomorrow against a resolute Wolves side who will have every hope of performing an upset and giving Manchester City their first defeat of the season.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte has still not fit to start, so they will not be part of the matchday squad for the trip to Wolves tomorrow.

John Stones may be needed at right-back again, and there will almost certainly be a change up front after the comeback against Borussia Dortmund.

All the players in this picture are expected to start. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Predicted Line-Up:

Ederson: The main man in goal against, hasn't put a foot wrong in recent weeks.

John Stones: Done well at right-back against Dortmund and is expected to fill in again against Wolves, will be hoping to score another goal like Wednesdays.

Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: Manuel Akanji is expected to get his first Premier League start, and Ruben Dias is the ever present in the back four.

Joao Cancelo: Delivered the pass of the season so far for Erling Haaland's goal on Wednesday, will definitely start tomorrow.

Rodri: A game for the Spaniard, Kalvin Phillips time will come soon.

Kevin De Bruyne: When doesn't he start, first name on the team sheet.

Bernardo Silva: Will almost certainly start. The team doesn't tick the same without him, that was evident on Wednesday.

It's Julian Alvarez's time to shine. IMAGO / Colorsport

Phil Foden: Expected to come in for Jack Grealish after a poor showing against Borussia Dortmund.

Julian Alvarez: Changed another game from the bench on Wednesday, deserves to be given starting time.

Erling Haaland: The man of the moment. Can he score again?

