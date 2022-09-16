Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted Line-Up

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow at half 12 in the Premier League, and we take on a look at what the line-up could be.

Manchester City return to action tomorrow against a resolute Wolves side who will have every hope of performing an upset and giving Manchester City their first defeat of the season.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte has still not fit to start, so they will not be part of the matchday squad for the trip to Wolves tomorrow.

John Stones may be needed at right-back again, and there will almost certainly be a change up front after the comeback against Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez

All the players in this picture are expected to start.

Predicted Line-Up:

Ederson: The main man in goal against, hasn't put a foot wrong in recent weeks.

John Stones: Done well at right-back against Dortmund and is expected to fill in again against Wolves, will be hoping to score another goal like Wednesdays.

Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: Manuel Akanji is expected to get his first Premier League start, and Ruben Dias is the ever present in the back four.

Joao Cancelo: Delivered the pass of the season so far for Erling Haaland's goal on Wednesday, will definitely start tomorrow.

Rodri: A game for the Spaniard, Kalvin Phillips time will come soon.

Kevin De Bruyne: When doesn't he start, first name on the team sheet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bernardo Silva: Will almost certainly start. The team doesn't tick the same without him, that was evident on Wednesday.

Julian Alvarez

It's Julian Alvarez's time to shine.

Phil Foden: Expected to come in for Jack Grealish after a poor showing against Borussia Dortmund.

Julian Alvarez: Changed another game from the bench on Wednesday, deserves to be given starting time.

Erling Haaland: The man of the moment. Can he score again?

                 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityWolverhampton

De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Where To Watch | UK & USA |

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Expect To Sign A Midfielder Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Injury Updates On Aymeric Laporte And Kyle Walker For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Leao 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Moutinho, Wolves, Manchester City
Match Coverage

Team News: Wolves v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
Moussa Diaby
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

By Dylan Mcbennett
Trafford Cover
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad

By Matt Skinner
Manchester United
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester United Win Comfortably Against Sheriff In Europa League

By Dylan Mcbennett