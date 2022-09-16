Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Where To Watch | UK & USA

Manchester City return to Premier League action against a tough Wolverhampton Wanderers side tomorrow, and will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten Premier League record this season with another three points.

Diego Costa could make his first appearance for Wolves with Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic out injured, and Pep Guardiola has said the team will be prepared in case of that even happening.

We here at City Transfer Room have everything you need to know about where to watch the game tomorrow.

Diego Costa may be involved tomorrow. IMAGO / PA Images

Where to watch:

The game kicks off at 12.30pm (BST) in the UK, and will be available to watch on BT Sport and the BT Sport app tomorrow.

USA:

In the USA, the game can be watched on the following stations, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO. The game will be live from 6am (CST) 3am (PST).

Manchester City will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, and keep up the momentum going into a tough game after the international break.

Pep Guardiola will be hopeful for another win. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Pep Guardiola's men take on Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United on October 2nd, and a win against Bruno Lage's Wolves would be a massive boost going into the fixture.

Wolves however will have an upset on their mind, and Diego Costa will have heavy hopes of making his mark on the Premier League on his second ever debut in the competition.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: