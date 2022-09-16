Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Where To Watch | UK & USA |

Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tomorrow, and we here at City Transfer Room have everything you need to know regarding the game.

Manchester City return to Premier League action against a tough Wolverhampton Wanderers side tomorrow, and will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten Premier League record this season with another three points. 

Diego Costa could make his first appearance for Wolves with Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic out injured, and Pep Guardiola has said the team will be prepared in case of that even happening.

Diego Costa

Diego Costa may be involved tomorrow.

Where to watch:

The game kicks off at 12.30pm (BST) in the UK, and will be available to watch on BT Sport and the BT Sport app tomorrow.

USA:

In the USA, the game can be watched on the following stations, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO. The game will be live from 6am (CST) 3am (PST).

Manchester City will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, and keep up the momentum going into a tough game after the international break.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will be hopeful for another win.

Pep Guardiola's men take on Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United on October 2nd, and a win against Bruno Lage's Wolves would be a massive boost going into the fixture.

Wolves however will have an upset on their mind, and Diego Costa will have heavy hopes of making his mark on the Premier League on his second ever debut in the competition.

