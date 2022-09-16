Manchester City vs Wolves: Referee, Officials and VAR

The Premier League returns tomorrow after a week break, and Manchester City travel to Wolves for what has all the makings of a really tough fixture.

The game kicks off at half 12, and Pep Guardiola's side go into the game still unbeaten in the Premier League and the Champions League. It is a chance to go top of the table, at least until Arsenal play Brentford.

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the game. IMAGO / ANP

Referee and Officials:

The referee for the game is Anthony Taylor. Taylor is yet to take charge of a Manchester City game this season, but has taken charge of five Premier League games since the start of the season.

The last Manchester City game he took charge of was the game against West Ham United at the end of last season, where he awarded a penalty kick to City in the final minutes of the game.

His assistants are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

The fourth official for the game on the day is Tony Harrington.

Darren England is on VAR duty. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

VAR

The man behind the screen with all the power. The VAR for the day is Darren England. England has taken charge of a Manchester City game this season, and it was the 4-2 win against Crystal Palace, Erling Haaland's first hat-trick. His assistant on the day is Dan Robathan. Manchester City will be hoping for a win.

