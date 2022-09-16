Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Wolves: Referee, Officials and VAR

Manchester City vs Wolves: Referee, Officials and VAR

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Wednesday against Wolves, and the officiating team on the day has been announced.

The Premier League returns tomorrow after a week break, and Manchester City travel to Wolves for what has all the makings of a really tough fixture.

The game kicks off at half 12, and Pep Guardiola's side go into the game still unbeaten in the Premier League and the Champions League. It is a chance to go top of the table, at least until Arsenal play Brentford.

We here at City Transfer Room have all the news on the officiating team in place for the game.

Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the game.

Referee and Officials:

The referee for the game is Anthony Taylor. Taylor is yet to take charge of a Manchester City game this season, but has taken charge of five Premier League games since the start of the season.

The last Manchester City game he took charge of was the game against West Ham United at the end of last season, where he awarded a penalty kick to City in the final minutes of the game.

His assistants are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The fourth official for the game on the day is Tony Harrington.

Darren England

Darren England is on VAR duty.

VAR

The man behind the screen with all the power. The VAR for the day is Darren England. England has taken charge of a Manchester City game this season, and it was the 4-2 win against Crystal Palace, Erling Haaland's first hat-trick. His assistant on the day is Dan Robathan. Manchester City will be hoping for a win.

                           Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityWolverhampton

Paul Scholes
News

Paul Scholes Says Jack Grealish Should Be Dropped From England Squad

By Jake Mahon
Paul Merson
News

Paul Merson Makes Wolves v Manchester City Prediction

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland, Manchester City, Champions League
News

Borussia Dortmund Coach Praises Erling Haaland After Goalscoring Performance

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Calls Goal Against Borussia Dortmund Was One Of His Best Ever

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Admits Manchester City Were Not At Their Best Vs Borussia Dortmund

By Elliot Thompson
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Could Be Ready To Make A Move For Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez
News

Glen Johnson Believes No One Can Stop Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson