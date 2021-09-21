Man City vs Wycombe (Carabao Cup Third Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Defending champions Manchester City host Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium in round three of the Carabao Cup, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men begin their Carabao Cup title defence against Gareth Ainsworth’s side at home, after a disappointing draw against Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Cityzens will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face the Sky Bet League One team and will be determined to retain their League Cup title for yet another season.

As they go into the game with a record-breaking ninth League Cup title on the horizon, this Manchester City squad will undoubtedly aim to come out victorious, despite several key players ruled out for their opening game in the competition due to injury.

Wycombe have had a great start to the season and are currently fifth in the League One table with 14 points from seven games, and will be determined to regain promotion to the Championship following their controversial exit last season.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers:

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

19:45 BST

United Arab Emirates

22:45 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Tuesday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 01:00 BST on Wednesday, while a full match replay will be available on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

This game will not be available for viewers in the United Arab Emirates as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra