Skip to main content

How Every Manchester City Women's Player Fared In The First Euro 2022 Matchday

The Women's Euro 2022 tournament is officially underway, with a number of Manchester City players involved in the tournament. The competition kicked off on July 6, with England beating Austria 1-0. 

A number of City players saw victory in their first outing in the tournament. Cityzens players representing England, Norway and Spain all managed to secure three points in their respective games. 

Keira walsh

Four City players were involved in England's 1-0 win against Austria, with a further three sky blues players being unused substitutes in the game. Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White all started for the three lions, with Chloe Kelly being subbed on in the 64th minute. Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood and Demi Stokes were also present on the bench. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two new Man City signings in Leila Ouahabi and Leila Aleixandri played in Spain's 4-1 win against Finland. Ouahbai started the game before being subbed off in the 61st minute, while Aleixandri completed half an hour after being brought on in the 60th minute.

Filippa Angeldahl started in Sweden's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The midfielder played 70 minutes for her country, who will be happy with a point against the reigning champions of the competition. 

Finally, City midfielder Julie Blakstad scored for Norway in their 4-1 battering of Northern Ireland. The 20-year-old was the first name on the scoresheet, scoring in the tenth minute and completed 88 minutes on the pitch before being substituted off after a successful day at the office. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Bacary Sagna
News

Former Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna Reveals Thoughts About Arsenal Signing Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Hints At Long-Term Plans During Manchester City Unveiling

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1011871252h
News

'I'm Clear I Want To Play'- Stefan Ortega Speaks Following Manchester City Unveiling

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago1013094045h
News

Julian Alvarez Says ‘I Came Here to Create My Own History’ at Manchester City Unveiling Event

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Erling Haaland
News

New Star Man Erling Haaland Takes Dig At Manchester United At Unveiling

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
imago0005552984h
News

Manchester City Connections Growing Stronger With Burnley as Vincent Kompany Brings in Former Team Mate as Assistant Manager

By Matt Skinner3 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Rival Chelsea For Centre Back Jules Kounde

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
imago1001984357h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign 16-Year Old Wonderkid From Everton

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago