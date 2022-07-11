The Women's Euro 2022 tournament is officially underway, with a number of Manchester City players involved in the tournament. The competition kicked off on July 6, with England beating Austria 1-0.

A number of City players saw victory in their first outing in the tournament. Cityzens players representing England, Norway and Spain all managed to secure three points in their respective games.

Four City players were involved in England's 1-0 win against Austria, with a further three sky blues players being unused substitutes in the game. Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White all started for the three lions, with Chloe Kelly being subbed on in the 64th minute. Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood and Demi Stokes were also present on the bench.

Two new Man City signings in Leila Ouahabi and Leila Aleixandri played in Spain's 4-1 win against Finland. Ouahbai started the game before being subbed off in the 61st minute, while Aleixandri completed half an hour after being brought on in the 60th minute.

Filippa Angeldahl started in Sweden's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The midfielder played 70 minutes for her country, who will be happy with a point against the reigning champions of the competition.

Finally, City midfielder Julie Blakstad scored for Norway in their 4-1 battering of Northern Ireland. The 20-year-old was the first name on the scoresheet, scoring in the tenth minute and completed 88 minutes on the pitch before being substituted off after a successful day at the office.

