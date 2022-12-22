Manchester City's Line-Up Vs Liverpool Confirmed

Manchester City have confirmed their side for their first game since the World Cup break with Pep Guardiola going strong for the fourth round of the League Cup as they welcome their rivals Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

City have already lost to Liverpool twice already this season once in the Community Shield and once in the league when Mo Salah scored the winning goal at Anfield.

Guardiola has decided to pick several players who were in action in Qatar recently for their respective countries.

Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah starting in the frontline so are set to pose a threat to the Premier League Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

Stefan Ortega, second choice to Ederson, is starting in goal for City with a strong backline consisting of Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

Rico Lewis is starting at right-back with Cole Palmer the only other youngster starting.

The midfield three is very strong with Rodri in the defensive midfield role with Iklay Gundogan alongside.

Kevin De Bruyne is also starting and will be in the attacking midfield role more often than not.

Palmer is in the front three on the right wing with Riyad Mahrez on the other flank but they may swap during the game.

Erling Haaland, City's main man, is through the middle with Julian Alvarez having a week off after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

