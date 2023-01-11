Manchester City’s Quadruple Dream Is Over After Southampton Defeat

Manchester City’s dream of winning all four trophies this season is over as they went out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-finals stage due to Southampton delivering a cup upset.

Pep Guardiola rested a number of key players with the likes of Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gomez and Cole Palmer starting but it backfired as The Saints won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo.

City started in a slow fashion but they did have the first chance of the game as Ilkay Gundogan dragged an effort well wide after Cole Palmer set him up.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After that though it was all Southampton and they got their reward on the 20th minute when Sekou Mara scored his first goal for the club.

Sergio Gomez lost the ball carelessly which led to Lyanco crossing into Mara who fired it first time past Ortega at the near post.

It only took five minutes for Nathan Jones’ side to double their lead as Moussa Djenepo picked the ball and looked up to see Ortega well off his line.

IMAGO / Colorsport

So when he was on the edge of the box he curled a fantastic shot into the top corner to get the home fans up off their feet and to send the away side into shock.

Guardiola made a triple change at half-time and then eventually brought on Erling Haaland but even those changes did not alter the outcome of the game with the Premier League Champions struggling to make any clear-cut chances.

Every season the quadruple is the dream and sometimes an expectancy for City but it hasn’t been done for a reason so City’s four trophy haul ambition is over for another campaign.

