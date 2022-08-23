Manchester City's Sergio Gomez Could Play Against Barcelona Tomorrow

Manchester City new boy Sergio Gomez could make his first appearance against Barcelona tomorrow.

Sergio Gomez will be expected to make his first appearance for Manchester City in tomorrow's friendly against Barcelona. The game will be a chance for both Xavi and Pep Guardiola to try out some new things, and it will certainly be an opportunity to give Sergio Gomez some minutes.

The former Anderlecht full-back is expected to be an understudy to Joao Cancelo this summer, but could be an important first-team player in the case of any injuries.

Manchester City are also expected to give new goalkeeper Stefan Ortega some minutes tomorrow to try and prove himself. Ederson has been on fine form this season so far, and could have done little about the goals conceded against Newcaste United on Saturday.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand may also get a chance to shine and Luke Mbete will be expected to start as he did in pre-season. Manchester City will be wary of injuries, and will hope to come out of the game unscathed.

