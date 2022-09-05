Skip to main content

Manchester City's Squad List For Trip To Sevilla

Manchester City travel to Sevilla today ahead of their clash in the Champions League tomorrow, and we have the full squad list here.

Pep Guardiola will be without some key players for Manchester City's trip to Seville, as the full travelling squad list trained today at the City HQ.

It's matchday one of the Champions League tomorrow, and City will be eager to get off to a strong start and resurrect some of the demons from the weekends disappointing result against Aston Villa.

Kyle Walker was missing from training and is not expected to travel while the extent of his injury is fully assessed, after limping off in Saturday's game.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is back in training.

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, John Stones.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips.

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ben Knight, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden.

Absentees: Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte.

The key name on the list is of course the return of Kalvin Phillips. The ex-Leeds man has recovered from his shoulder injury sustained against Barcelona, and trained this morning with the squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manuel Akanji returns after missing the Aston Villa game due to the birth of his new child, and Jack Grealish is expected to get some game time after returning from his injury.

Kyle Walker didn't train this morning as confirmed by Simon Bajkowski, and is not expected to make the trip to Seville with the rest of the squad.

A strong set up for Manchester City, will it be a strong result?

               Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CitySevilla

Sevilla
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Opponent Review

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kyle Walker
News

Kyle Walker Absent From Manchester City Training With Injury

By Dylan Mcbennett
Reece James
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Reece James To Sign New Deal Today

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sevilla | Where To Watch | UK & USA | Champions League

By Dylan Mcbennett
Ferran Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Had Bid For Ex-Manchester City Star Rejected By Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
Antony
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester United Beat League Leaders Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Failed To Beat Aston Villa

By Jake Mahon