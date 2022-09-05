Manchester City's Squad List For Trip To Sevilla

Pep Guardiola will be without some key players for Manchester City's trip to Seville, as the full travelling squad list trained today at the City HQ.

It's matchday one of the Champions League tomorrow, and City will be eager to get off to a strong start and resurrect some of the demons from the weekends disappointing result against Aston Villa.

Kyle Walker was missing from training and is not expected to travel while the extent of his injury is fully assessed, after limping off in Saturday's game.

Kalvin Phillips is back in training. IMAGO / PA Images

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, John Stones.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips.

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ben Knight, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden.

Absentees: Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte.

The key name on the list is of course the return of Kalvin Phillips. The ex-Leeds man has recovered from his shoulder injury sustained against Barcelona, and trained this morning with the squad.

Manuel Akanji returns after missing the Aston Villa game due to the birth of his new child, and Jack Grealish is expected to get some game time after returning from his injury.

Kyle Walker didn't train this morning as confirmed by Simon Bajkowski, and is not expected to make the trip to Seville with the rest of the squad.

A strong set up for Manchester City, will it be a strong result?

