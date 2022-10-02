Manchester Derby: Manchester City Demolish Bitter Rivals Manchester United 6-3

It's fair to say that the wait for the return of Premier League football was more than worth it for Manchester City fans.

The Cityzens hit the Red Devils for six in what was a thrilling Manchester derby, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland both netting hat-tricks.

It was the former of the two who broke the deadlock after just eight minutes when he was found in the box by Bernardo Silva and lifted a brilliant first-time shot beyond David De Gea at the Spaniard's near post.

IMAGO / Colorsport

It took City a while to double their lead but once they did they showed their rivals no mercy.

The Sky Blues would head into halftime 4-0 up thanks to a flurry of goals after the 34th minute when Haaland scored his first of the game. The Norwegian headed home from a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne corner, which was confirmed to have crossed the goal-line after Tyrell Malacia appeared to have made a goal-saving intervention.

And it was the combination of De Bruyne and Haaland that would bear fruit once again just three minutes later, this time from open play. The Belgian playmaker played a sumptuous curled ball into the box and unsurprisingly, Haaland was waiting at the back post to beat De Gea with a brilliant sliding effort.

The goalscorer would then turn provider for City's fourth goal when he slid a fantastic low cross along the box that Foden would meet at the far post to make it 4-0 in the 44th minute.

It was the visitors who would score the next goal and, in fairness, it was a fantastic goal from Brazilian winger Antony, who rifled in a powerful low-driven effort from around 25 yards out in the 56th minute.

However, this proved to be nothing more than a wake-up call for the City players and the home side would add their fifth goal just eight minutes later courtesy of Haaland.

New signing Sergio Gomez played a pivotal role in the goal as he played a pinpoint ball into Haaland's feet and the Norway striker made no mistake from around eight yards out, firing the ball beyond a hapless De Gea as he completed his hat-trick.

The Cityzens would score their final goal in the 74th minute when Foden added his third of the day.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The England star was found by Haaland, who pivoted on the ball before driving at the Manchester United defence and sliding the ball between Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes and Foden showed fantastic composure to beat De Gea at his near post with a brilliant finish.

The away side did manage to add two consolation goals via Anthony Martial in the last ten minutes to make the scoreline look slightly less embarrassing for themselves but it would've taken a miracle for them to stage any type of comeback.

It was yet another frightening performance from this incredible Man City team, who have remarkably have now scored six goals in two games this season already, despite playing just eight league matches this season.

But it is hardly surprising that The Cityzens are scoring so many goals when Haaland is playing in the fashion that he has been, with the striker also showcasing his playmaking abilities today. The Norwegian's tally at this stage of the season is quite frankly remarkable, with the forward's tally of goal contributions in the Premier League now sitting at 17 in just eight games.

Given City's fantastic start to the season and how well Haaland has fit into the team, it's hard to see any other club winning the league this season.

The result sees The Cityzens maintain their unbeaten record in the league but the Sky Blues remain second place in the Premier League table as they were unable to leapfrog Arsenal, who picked up three points against Spurs yesterday.

