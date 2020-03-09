Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City lost to their local rivals in a game that heavily resembled an attack vs defence training drill; with City dominating possession whilst United sat back and invited City to try and break them down. Guardiola named a questionable line-up; with Zinchenko and Cancelo operating at full-back, hoping to press United, however, Guardiola’s plan was outwitted by Solskjaer’s 'Allardyce-Esque' tactics of defending the entire game and trying to pinch a goal.

Here's five things we learned from the game...

Full-Back issues remain

If Anne Robinson ever met Oleksandr Zinchenko, you know exactly what she'd say to him. Although his defending never led to a United goal, his defending was nothing short of diabolical. Terrible positioning along with poor decision-making ensured that the Ukrainian was a liability throughout the dour evening at Old Trafford. It's clear that without Aymeric Laporte there to babysit him, Zinchenko is a genuine burden. On the opposite side of the defence, Joao Cancelo was also less than convincing, whilst Kyle Walker’s omission from the starting XI was a general mystery.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ederson isn’t always solid

Whilst usually brilliant, Ederson had a shocker at Old Trafford, with the Brazilian being responsible for both goals City conceded. He will be disappointed by getting beaten at his near post and with United’s first-half goal, it allowed the Reds to sit back for an hour and secure the win. To cap off a poor performance, a terrible throw by the Brazilian led to Scott McTominay firing into an open goal to double United’s lead in stoppage time.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

City are far less potent without De Bruyne

Throughout the game, City simply lacked ideas in the final third and struggled to break United’s low block. Whilst it has worked occasionally in previous fixtures, Guardiola’s tactics of starting two traditional holding midfielders in Rodri and Gundogan backfired spectacularly as City failed to mount any serious offence. The lack of De Bruyne’s creativity also wasn’t helped by Bernardo Silva’s less-than-stellar performance along with Raheem Sterling’s ineptness against Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Rodri is not a like-for-like Fernandinho replacement

Fernandinho is ultimately a destroyer, many great Premier League sides have had one; Arsenal had Vieira, United had Keane and Leicester had Kante. This current City side no longer possesses a destroyer, as Rodri has usurped Fernandinho’s role in the heart of the City midfield. Whilst Rodri is by no means a bad player, he is certainly a different player to Fernandinho, and it has become noticeable that when teams break against us, his slow recovery rate is a weakness.

In previous seasons, Fernandinho was often the player who vigorously neutralised opposition counter-attacks, and the one who drifted out wide to break down the opposition. However this season, with ‘Dinho dropping into central defence, Gundogan’s and Rodri’s slow recovery has meant City have become increasingly susceptible to counter-attacks; and against United it was worrying that Bruno Fernandes frequently found space when United countered.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

City need to invest in the defence (again)

To be frank, we all already knew this. The failure to bring in a single centre-half following Kompany’s departure was always going to cause problems, but this combined with Laporte’s debilitating injuries furthered the dilemma. Against United, City had an attacking midfielder playing left-back, a defensive midfielder and a rash defender playing at centre-back. When the summer transfer window opens, expect some serious investment in the defence.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

