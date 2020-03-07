The Big Match Preview - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After a whirlwind week that featured a Champions League win in Madrid, a third successive Carabao Cup title and Manchester City booking their place in the FA Cup Quarter finals - the Blues now return to Premier League action as they prepare to make the short trip across town to face local rivals Manchester United.

Team News:

It is unknown how much of a part, if any, Kevin De Bruyne will play in Sunday’s Derby; after City’s star player suffered an injury to his shoulder during the League Cup final win last weekend. Aymeric Laporte’s injury stricken season continues with the Frenchman sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while City supporters continue to eagerly anticipate the return of Leroy Sané from his long set-back. Pep Guardiola said he has “no chance” of featuring this weekend despite having started for City’s U23 side in a PL2 game against Arsenal last week.

United skipper Harry Maguire is expected to be fit enough to face City at the weekend after the England international missed their FA Cup win over derby on Thursday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s other injury concerns are that of Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James.

Head To Head:

This will be the fourth and potentially not even the last meeting between the two sides this season. All the winners from the past three games have been the away side, which follows the surprising stat that six of the past seven Derby’s have been won by the visiting team. It will be the 181st game between the two sides, with City potentially able to win four games in a row at Old Trafford for just the second time in their history. City have won 54, drawn 52 and lost 74 Manchester Derby’s; but United haven’t done the league double over City in the post Ferguson era.

Sergio Agüero has nine goals in 15 appearances against United and as City’s all time top goalscorer, were he to score on Sunday, he would join Francis Lee and Joe Hayes in being the only City players to score 10 times against the Reds. The Argentine is also still in with a strong shout of winning the Premier League golden boot, with Agüero one goal behind joint leaders Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy.

Form Guide:

It is disputed, but some say both Manchester heavyweights come into the game in their best form of the season so far. City are unbeaten in four of their past five league matches and have won five of their last six matches in all competitions. One of City’s most inform players currently is striker Gabriel Jesus who scored in both the wins against Leicester City and Real Madrid. The Brazilian hasn’t scored in his past seven attempts against United, could this weekend be his chance?

Xtra Tactics:

With the sides having gone to battle on the three occasions this season, and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming out on top twice, no doubt Guardiola will be eager to level up the overall scores and continue his winning record at Old Trafford.

Manchester City’s blitzing first half performance against United in the league cup semi-final first leg was enough to see them edge past Solskjaer’s side overall. On this occasion, Guardiola played with a flat 4-3-3 formation with no recognised striker. A front line of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez cased a real headache for the United backline as City scored 3 times in less than 20 minutes. City played with a 4-3-3 the season before at Old Trafford and totally bossed the game in a crucial 2-0 win, so given it’s success it seems the question isn’t so much the tactics but more who Guardiola chooses to play.

United have been known for sitting back and trying to hit City on the break in recent times and this is the approach they took on both occasions at the Etihad. In the League cup semi-final second leg, despite needing at least two goals, they chose to play a defensive and compact 3-4-1-2 formation, while in December they went with a similar 4-2-3-1 which at times became 6-3-1. Given how important this match is for United in their pursuit of a top four finish you would feel Solskjaer will look to sit back soak and up pressure while having a front three of new signing Bruno Fernandes playing behind Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo or Mason Greenwood looking to hit City on the break.

Match Officials:

Mike Dean will take charge of his second Manchester Derby this season. The 51 year old took charge of proceedings in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final between both sides and the vastly experienced referee will have the whistle in hand again on Sunday. He will be joined by assistants Darren Cann and Dan Robathan as well as fourth official Anthony Taylor. VAR will, of course, be in operation and that will be manned by Andre Marriner and Nick Hopton.

It is also worth noting that after the officials have led the two teams out of the tunnel and the players have lined up, that they will not be shaking hands. The decision to temporarily suspended the traditional “fair play handshake” is based on “medical advice” due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

